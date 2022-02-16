Gokwe schools get ICT equipment

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

FOUR schools in Gokwe South District received a major boost after being equipped with Information, Communication Technology (ICT) equipment.

The schools, two secondary and two primary, each received 30 laptops, internet connection, a printer as well as other supplementary equipment.

Ganye and Sengwa primary schools, as well as Chisina and Nyoka secondary schools benefitted from the ICT equipment while a Public Finance Management System (PFMS) was established at Gokwe South District Development Coordinator offices.

Handing over the equipment, Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister, Dingumuzi Phuthi said government was committed to devolution and decentralisation of public services.

He said online learning was now an integral part of any progressive society as well as an integral tool for achieving Vision 2030.

Deputy Minister Phuthi said internet access was now a right not a privilege as it has become a vital tool in building inclusive, knowledgeable societies.

“This will enhance the seamless flow of information and ideas all over the world through a digital information superhighway as the world moves to attain sustainable goals,” he said.

He said the Gokwe community cannot be left behind as the disparities in connectivity affected universal access and economic growth.

“This is the opportune time for the Gokwe community to join other districts in Zimbabwe on the digital platform dinner table towards national development.

Witnessing the launch of the school ICT laboratories together with the PFMS Kiosk Gokwe South Community will never be the same again,” he said.

Speaking during the same occasion, Chief Njelele praised President Mnangagwa’s administration for rolling out developmental projects.

“When we heard about the computer programs, we never thought one day it would come to Gokwe, a place which is looked down upon by people.

But we are now able to connect with people who are in Harare, we can also do it here in Gokwe, all thanks to the Second Republic,” he said.

The chief said some people were seeing computers for the first time.

He, however, urged Government to look into the issue of mobile phone connectivity saying the area still lags behind in that regard.

“We still have people getting into trees and climbing mountains just to access network.

We are therefore asking government to look into that issue, yes we have seen internet connections, but we also need mobile phones connectivity,” he said.