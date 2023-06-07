Gokwe woman found dead

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A popular Gokwe woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside a drinking spot in Gokwe on Monday morning.

The body of Tendai Lunga (32) who was a popular figure at Sunset Business Centre, was found by businessman Takunda Mapota in the early hours of Monday morning.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Police confirm a case of murder where a 32-year-old woman was brutally stabbed and left for dead just outside a bar at Sunset Business Centre in Gokwe,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said she was confirmed dead after she was rushed to Gokwe District Hospital.

“The body was positively identified and is held at Gokwe District Hospital Mortuary. We are appealing to members of the public with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects linked to the case to approach any nearest police station,’ said Inspector Mahoko.