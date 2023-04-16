Gold panner dies in mine shaft

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

AN illegal gold panner died after he fell into a seven-metre-deep mine shaft in Umzingwane.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on April 14 at around 9PM at Blanch Farm.

She said Brighton Sibanda (22) of Dongosi Village in Matobo was illegally prospecting for gold with three others when he fell into the shaft “I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death case which occurred in Umzingwane. Brighton Sibanda who was in the company of three others was illegally prospecting for gold at Blanch Farm.

“While he was entering the shaft Sibanda slipped and fell into the shaft and sustained serious injuries. He was assisted by his mates who pulled him out of the shaft and he was ferried to Umzingwane District Hospital where he was confirmed dead upon arrival,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged people to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities as that puts their lives at risk.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities as by so doing they will be putting their lives at risk. Such people conduct their mining activities without protective clothing and necessary equipment which may result in injuries or in worst scenarios death like this case. People have to regularise their mining operations and acquire the necessary equipment and clothing,” she said. – @DubeMatutu