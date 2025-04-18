Gold panner jailed 15 years for raping step daughter

Trish Mukwazo

A 35-YEAR-OLD illegal gold panner has been sentenced to an effective 15 years for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The man, whose name is withheld to protect the victim’s identity, was convicted by Bulawayo regional magistrate Sibonginkosi Mkandla after a full trial. Despite pleading not guilty, he was found guilty based on overwhelming evidence, including a medical report confirming sexual abuse and visible injuries.

In passing sentence, Ms Mkandla said the offender inflicted severe psychological trauma on the victim.

“The medical report confirmed that the offender sexually abused the victim and there were noticeable injuries. The court has no reason to doubt the victim’s evidence and the offender has no defence to proffer,” she stated.

The prosecutor, Ms Nomthandazo Mafu said the incident occurred on October 20 last year at around 4PM. The victim and her cousin had visited their grandmother, who lived with the accused. The following night, the grandmother left to attend to a sick relative, leaving the two girls in the custody of the offender. With only one bedroom hut available, all three had been sharing the same sleeping space.

“While the victim was asleep, the offender undressed and raped her, muffling her screams by covering her mouth with his hands. After the assault, he fled the hut,” said Ms Mafu.

The victim’s cousin was awakened by her cries, and the traumatised girl recounted the ordeal.

In aggravation, the prosecution argued that the offender’s position of authority and trust over the minor made the crime particularly egregious.

“The offender had authority and direct influence as a result, and the aggravating factors far outweigh the mitigating ones,” said Mafu.