Golden Arrows release Danny Phiri & Edmore Sibanda

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH African side Golden Arrows have parted ways with the Zimbabwean duo of midfielder Danny Phiri and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda after their contracts were not renewed.

Abafana Bes’thende, as Arrows are affectionately known, announced the former Warriors’ departures in a statement on Wednesday.

“We bid farewell to Danny Phiri and Edmore Sibanda. We would like to take this time to thank both Danny and Edmore for their contributions and services to the club and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Phiri joined Golden Arrows in 2016 after inspiring Chicken Inn to the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title and starring for the Gamecocks in the Champions League the following year.

He has, however, had struggles with injuries lately which could be reason Arrows have decided to let him go. Sibanda on the other hand joined Golden Arrows in 2019 after impressing in the Afcon finals of that year.

After finishing fourth last season, the Durban-based side is set to undergo major changes, with several of their players linked with moves away after head coach Mandla Nckazi left for Orlando Pirates.

The likes of Nkosanathi Sibisi and Divine Lunga are linked with moves away from the club. – @innocentskizoe