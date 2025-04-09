Golden harvest for Marula’s tobacco pioneers

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

TOBACCO farmers in Marula, Mangwe District, have begun harvesting their crop, marking a significant shift from traditional subsistence farming to a promising commercial venture that is transforming livelihoods.

Introduced in 2023 at Syringavale Farm in Ward 11, the commercial tobacco farming initiative began with just 17 farmers. In its second season, the project has expanded to over 160 farmers across Marula, Figtree, Dawson, and parts of Bulilima District, demonstrating widespread acceptance of tobacco as a viable alternative in the drought-prone Matabeleland region.

For first-time grower Mrs Ellen Sibanda, the transition from maize farming to tobacco has been both challenging and hopeful.

“We began harvesting about three weeks ago. Some leaves are already stored, others are drying on racks and the freshly picked ones are in the barn, turning from green to a golden colour,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda, a widow managing over 8 000 plants on half a hectare, relies on weekly guidance from tobacco expert Mr Rodrick Musiiwa and his team. She hopes the harvest will help cover the college fees of her two grandchildren studying in Bulawayo.

“We were provided with inputs such as seeds, fertiliser and chemicals. The cost will be deducted from our total harvest and the remainder is ours,” she explained.

Years of poor maize yields, due to erratic rainfall, have pushed many communal farmers into poverty, prompting a shift to high-value crops like tobacco. The golden leaf, traditionally associated with the Mashonaland provinces, is now gaining traction in Matabeleland South.

“Tobacco farming requires a farmer to be hands-on daily, from planting the season’s seedlings and transplanting them to the field until the crop is ready for harvest. The experts meet with us every week to guide us through the next phase,” said Mrs Sibanda.

“I have no idea how many kilograms I will harvest, but I’ve been told the yields will be good, as Mangwe received good rains this year,” she added.

Tobacco is primarily grown in the Mashonaland provinces, with only a few farmers involved in the Midlands Province. It is not widely cultivated in the Matabeleland region, which is traditionally focused on cattle ranching.

Mrs Molly Ndlovu from Figtree was inspired to take up tobacco farming after a field day last year, following a devastating drought that destroyed her maize crop.

“I planted nearly 15 000 tobacco plants on a hectare. The experts told us our sandy soils are ideal for the crop, so we seized the opportunity,” she said.

“Last year, we lost everything due to the drought, but the first farmers who grew tobacco at Syringavale Farm managed to harvest the crop and earn money. I decided to try my hand at tobacco farming as well,” she explained.

“We were told that our area is suitable for tobacco farming, despite the sandy soil. We’ve been growing maize for decades, but the yields have been decreasing year on year.”

Tobacco farming specialist, Mr Rodrick Musiiwa, a former Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (Timb) official, said the project has now spread to Mangwe and Bulilima districts as local villagers embrace the lucrative crop.

“From the initial 17 farmers who joined the tobacco farming project in 2023, we have expanded to over 160 farmers, and the number continues to rise as more villagers show interest in cultivating the crop,” he said.

“We have farmers from Syringavale, Greenfield and even as far as Dawson villages, deep in Mangwe District. Some farmers are from Figtree, while others are in Bulilima District.”

Mr Musiiwa also highlighted that, unlike in other areas where tobacco farming leads to widespread deforestation, the community does not face such issues here.

“The problem of cutting down trees to cure tobacco is a sensitive issue in many communities, but we won’t encounter that challenge here.

“The tobacco is sun-dried for about three weeks after harvesting, so there’s no need for tree cutting to cure the crop,” he explained.