Golden Jubilee encounter. . .50th showdown: Ex-Bosso, CAPS Utd players reflect on 13-goal 2004 thriller

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FOR a player like Joel “Josta” Ngodzo, who has the distinction of having worn the colours of both Highlanders and CAPS United, the Battle of the Cities fixture that pits the two giants, is a fiercely contested affair that transcends mere bragging rights.

Ngodzo honed his skills in the youth ranks at Highlanders before later joining Makepekepe as his footballing career progressed. However, it was some years prior to this, during his time as a gifted midfield that Ngodzo witnessed the exhilarating 2009 Bosso’s quest for consecutive Battle of the Cities victories. These encounters produced a staggering 13 goals and are widely remembered as the most explosive clashes between Bosso and Makepekepe in the topflight of Zimbabwean football.

Highlanders and CAPS United locked horns in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Barbourfields Stadium before the former became the only side to defeat Charles Mhlauri’s men in another captivating match that concluded 4-3 in Bosso’s favour at the National Sports Stadium.

This Sunday will mark the over 50th meeting between Bosso and CAPS in the Premier Soccer League. Barbourfields Stadium will provide the stage for this afternoon’s eagerly awaited showdown.

“All the games between CAPS United and Bosso are always exciting and very tight contests. The team that wants it more usually get the three points. The major drive in this fixture is the need to protect your city’s bragging rights.

“When I was at Highlanders, it was an abomination to lose against a team from Harare. Even when I moved to CAPS United, I also didn’t want to lose to Bosso because I was now fighting for Harare. I think Bruce Kangwa who also played for Highlanders and now CAPS United has the same mentality. So this fixture is down to the players themselves; coaches play a little role,” said Ngodzo.

Former CAPS United goalkeeper Witness Munkuli, who stood between the posts for Makepekepe during those captivating back-to-back encounters in 2004, has previously noted on record that this derby could occasionally descend into violence.

“I still remember 2004 very well. We drew 3-3 at BF (Barbourfields), yet at some point we were 3-0 down. The comeback stunned Highlanders fans, who turned violent and threw missiles onto the pitch.

“The match was abandoned in the 89th minute but the result stood. Then came the second leg at the National Sports Stadium, which we lost 4-3. What a massive game that was. My opposite number,

Tapuwa Kapini, scored twice: One from the spot and from a long-range free-kick.

“Those were really tight games. The name Battle of Cities itself tells you all. If you are CAPS United, you are fighting for Harare, and if you are Highlanders, you are fighting for Bulawayo,” he said.

As if perfectly timed, both sides, having endured somewhat shaky starts to the season and they hope to rediscover their form in tomorrow’s clash. Bosso’s head coach, Kelvin Kaindu, has said that they are aiming for a positive outcome against Makepekepe.

“There were some injury concerns from the last game we played but all the players that got the knocks have been training while we continue to assess them. They are coming from a big win. They come with most of their players who have experience in terms of playing in the Premier League. We know what they are capable of doing. We just look forward to an exciting game of football,” said Kaindu.

He called on the Bosso faithful to come in their numbers and rally behind the team.

“We expect fans to come in their numbers and we appreciate the role they play as the 12th man who is always behind the team and giving us that support. We also know CAPS United can draw a crowd so we expect a big crowd for this game which we hope will be very exciting,” said Kaindu.

-@FungaiMuderere