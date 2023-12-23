Golf associations unite to form one federation

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

GOLF in Zimbabwe is set for a new dawn, as three associations that have been running the game separately are planning to form one federation that will act as a parent organisation. The Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA), Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) and the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association (ZPGA) are all set to merge and represent all golfers from the different categories.

The idea of having a federation has been in the works for a long time, but now steps are being taken to make it a reality, a move that will boost the growth of the sport in the country. ZGA, which has been dealing with men’s golf, ZLGU, which has been focusing on women’s golf, and ZPGA, which has been catering for professional golfers, will soon join forces and speak with one voice.

ZGA president Martin Chikwana said the process has been initiated and it has the backing of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A), which is the world governing body for golf outside of the Americas.

“The process started long ago and the desire is to have one federation that will represent all golf in Zimbabwe. We have three main golf associations and discussions have been ongoing and in the past the SRC and the R&A have asked why don’t they speak to one federation instead of three. More countries are having one federation and we are also looking at how to go about it. This will help in resource management and also in engaging or speaking with partners. So the idea is to bring all the associations under one roof so that the umbrella organisation speaks for all as one voice,” said Chikwana.

A committee, chaired by ZGA vice president Munodawafa Mutupo, has been set up, with representatives from ZLGU and ZPGA. The committee has met twice and is scheduled to meet again soon. According to Chikwana, there are two concepts for the federation that they are looking at. The first one will be to disband all associations and have just one federation or each association remains in existence but all report to the federation.

“We will see which one will be more beneficial and will help grow the sport. Now we will be more aggressive so that the sport can win,” said Chikwana.

As the process to form a federation is ongoing, the associations will follow all protocols to make sure that everything is done according to their constitutions. Sub committees that report to the boards have been set and when a decision has to be made, all the provincial bodies will be included so that it represents the whole country and ensures that everyone is on board.

Zimbabwe will be looking at how other countries went about forming their federations. Some of the countries that have formed single governing bodies include Ireland, which came up with Golf Ireland, an amalgamation of Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU). South Africa also had the formation of Golf RSA, which encompasses South African Golf Association (SAGA) and Women’s Golf SA (WGSA). It is also R&A’s vision to have one voice in its member countries.

The proposed federation will help build a stronger and more influential organisation that will enhance the sport in the country and help it reach greater heights. — @brandon_malvin