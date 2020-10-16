Golfer Chinhoi returns to action

Robson Chinhoi poses for a picture with compatriot Visitor Mapwanya at the end of the Kinshasa Open Tournament in the Democratic Republic of Congo last week. The two came second and first respectively

Ray Bande

Senior Reporter

HILLSIDE Golf Club product, Robson Chinhoi made a sensational return to the course a fortnight ago after a six-month Covid-19 induced hiatus.

Chinhoi last swung the club back in March during a local Karen Tournament and his plans to partake in prestigious and highly competitive tournaments that were lined up back then were derailed as Covid-19 prevention measures were put in place.

In an interview from DRC last week, the country’s third best golfer — Chinhoi — who traces the infancy of his blossoming career to Hillside Golf Club in Mutare, said he is excited to be back on the course.

“I cannot describe the feeling. It is awesome. It is sad we could not finish off when I was on top of my game in the Magical Kenya Open qualifiers back then. The challenge now is to go back on the course and prove that my exploits were not a fluke,” he said.

After the recent Kinshasa Open in the DRC, Chinhoi has now set sights on the Kenya Magical Open set for November.

Chinhoi (29) is ranked third behind Harare golfers Bern Fillet Smith and Trinos Muradzikwa.

Just before the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown, Chinhoi was leading in the fight for Magical Kenya Open’s remaining two slots on 169 points, with Ugandan Philip Kasozi and Nigerian Andrew Oche Odoh on 167 and 165.5 respectively.

However, the competition could not be concluded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinhoi is on record saying if he gets the necessary help, he sees himself playing in the European and Asian Tours.

“I have been working hard since I was 21 when I got interested in golf at Hillside Golf Club. I see nothing standing in my way to achieve my long-standing dream of playing in the European and Asian Tours. I will need the requisite help for me to achieve that,” he said.

The Magical Kenya Open is now his next big assignment.

The highly regarded Magical Kenya Tour is widely publicised and will be staged at the magnificent Karen Country Club.

The event will be televised live all over the world through the European Tour broadcast partners.

Last year’s live broadcast of the Magical Kenya Open reached over 296 million households.