Golfer Vincent in slow start at the Olympics

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe top golfer Scot Vincent got off to a slow start during a rain drenched round one of the Olympics Games golf championship in Tokyo, Japan early Thursday morning which saw him finish 52 out of a field of 60 golfers at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The 29 year old carded two over par 70 in a race won by Austrian Sepp Straka, who tied an Olympic record with an eight under par 63 and was sitting with a one-shot lead at the end of the first round.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand were tied for second behind Straka when play was paused due to torrential rains. Pieters and Ortiz had played 18 holes and the Janewattananond, had three remaining but upon resumption the Thai national birdied 18 and moved into sole second place at seven under par.

“It was a slow take off,” admits Vincent’s coach and the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) president Mufaro Chivonivoni.

“There was a 90 minute rain delay midway through his round that affected his finishing holes. With three days of competition left he is still very much still in the race,” said Chivonivoni.

Scot tees off in round two tomorrow morning.