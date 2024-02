FORMER Warriors midfielder Carrington Gomba has been appointed ZPC Hwange manager.

While club secretary Mehluli Thebe and Gomba could not be reached this evening for confirmation, sources in Hwange confirmed the appointment.

Gomba played for Hwange, Dynamos, Lupopo of the DRC and ZPC Hwange up to last season.

He also had a stint in Zambia and brings a wealth of experience into the mix at the perennial Zifa Southern Region League favourites.