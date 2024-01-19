Gone for 61 years: Moyo to be taken to old people’s home

THE ailing

(81) from Tsholotsho who spent the past 61 years in South Africa, will be taken to an old people’s home after his relatives showed a lack of interest in accepting him following his maiden return from the neighbouring country.

Mr Moyo, who is suffering from malnutrition, had been ill for a while and could not reach his relatives.

He left his home in Nemane Tsholotsho before Zimbabwe gained its Independence and then only Highlanders Football Club had been formed.

Although his story has taken social media by storm, Mr Moyo is yet to find relatives willing to take him in after he is discharged from Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

He has spent the past five weeks at the hospital and is now awaiting discharge.

Mr Moyo’s daughter who is aged 60 years, recently visited the hospital and later disappeared.

The woman has not been seen after reuniting with her father whom she never saw or communicated with since she was born.

Mr Moyo said he had a family in South Africa including four children who did not want to be part of his life anymore.

He said he left the country without a passport as they were not required then and started a family with his wife who is from Botswana.

Mr Moyo also had a child in the then Rhodesia but he cannot remember the name of his girlfriend or the child.

Mpilo public relations officer Matron Norma Mabhena said the hospital was working on ensuring that Mr Moyo goes to an old people’s home since his relatives have failed to own up.

She said civic leaders including Chief Gampu had visited Mr Moyo.

“We are working with social workers to take him to an old people’s home and so far we have several promises.

“His relatives haven’t come and his daughter came once and then cut off all communication with us,” said Matron Mabhena.

“The civic leaders have also tried to get the family members to communicate with Moyo without any luck and we are now working on taking him to a home.”

During his initial interview, Mr Moyo said he was no longer that sharp and he did not remember anything else about his family in Zimbabwe.

He said he only remembers that his father was Sibambosobunyonyo and his mother was MaDawu and that his home was near Nemane Primary School in Tsholotsho in an area called Mandeya.