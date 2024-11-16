Good morning Morocco!. . . Warriors through to Afcon finals

Tawanda Masvanhise celebrates after scoring for the warriors at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, yesterday

Tedious Manyepo in Polokwane, South Africa

Zimbabwe 1-1 Kenya

ZIMBABWE secured a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ticket after earning a big point in a draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, last night.

The Warriors needed a draw in this Group J penultimate qualifier to progress to the finals with a game to spare.

They showed they were prepared to do just that and with a huge crowd rallying behind them, the Warriors stepped up to the plate.

Now on nine points after five games means that Zimbabwe cannot be eclipsed by the Harambee Stars who took their tally to five points with just one game before the qualification ends.

Impressive youngster Tawanda Maswanhise, who was handed his first start for the Warriors, got Zimbabwe to a dream start with his first goal for the country after 32 minutes.

Although Jonah Ayunga ensured a nervy ending to the tense tie with a 52nd-minute equaliser, Zimbabwe did enough to keep things tight and under control.

It’s the second time Zimbabwe have qualified for the Afcon with a game to spare after doing so under Croat Zdravko Logarusic for the 2021 finals which were played in Cameroon in 2022 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place then.

It’s a shame that the Warriors clinched the Afcon ticket at home away from home as there is no approved stadium by Caf in the country.

Coach Michael Nees became the first Zimbabwe coach to qualify for Afcon after playing all home games away from home and it was befitting to see him being hoisted by his players during wild celebrations in the changing room.

It was even more befitting that Zimbabwe had to clinch the Afcon ticket at a stadium where the late goalie George Chigova made his name and helped Zimbabwe win the 2018 Cosafa trophy.

The players also dedicated the triumph to the giant goalkeeper who died in his sleep in Johannesburg a year ago.

Yet the Warriors started nervously and it was understandable because they knew they needed a draw in the back of their minds.

Captain Marvelous Nakamba almost gifted the Kenyans when his weak reverse pass was intercepted before Teenage Hadebe saved the day for the squad with a timely sliding tackle.

That mistake awakened Zimbabwe and they crept back into the match with Maswanhise doing well on the right flank.

Walter Musona should have slid the ball in after receiving a good pass from Khama Billiat but he hit the ball straight at scrambling Kenya goalkeeper Byrne Amondi.

Moments later, Billiat picked Maswanhise who rolled the ball past Amondi to give Zimbabwe the lift they needed.

But moments into the second half, Gerald Takwara went to sleep and allowed Ayunga to bundle the ball home.

With the game now a see-saw affair, Maswanhise and Jordan Zemura could have added to Zimbabwe’s tally but Omondi repelled both.

Nees was happy with the result.

“I am impressed with how the game went on although it was a nervy start for us,” said Nees.

“The players gave it their all and it was really good to see them doing that in the field. I like the way we conducted ourselves in the field of play.

“It was a game we needed a result from and we are happy we got what we needed.”

Zimbabwe will play Cameroon on Tuesday and a victory will see the Warriors topping Group J and Nees said that was the objective.