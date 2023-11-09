Good Samaritan killed for refraining man from assaulting girlfriend

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN died after seven people attacked him with bricks and empty beer bottles.

Malvern Paul (44) got backlash for trying to refrain Malvern Batsirai, one of the suspects, from assaulting his girlfriend.

In a statement, police said Batsirai and six accomplices attacked Paul.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Gail Court, corner of 8th

Street and Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the other suspects.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which Malvern Paul (44) died after being attacked with bricks and empty beer bottles by Malvern Batsirai (34) and six other suspects at Gail Court, corner 8th Street and Samora Machel Avenue on 05/11/23.”

“The victim had tried to refrain Malvern Batsirai from assaulting his girlfriend. Police have since arrested Malvern Batsirai in connection with the case. Six suspects who include Gaza Cartel, Dhadza, and

Tsomutsomu are on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.