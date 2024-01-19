Good Samaritan saves pupil from being robbed

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BULAWAYO man allegedly attacked a pupil on her way home and stole her cellphone which was in her blazer.

In a statement, police said Tavonga Mbawura (30) was apprehended by a community member who heard the victim cry for help.

The incident occurred at corner 9th Street and Duncan Road in Makokoba suburb on Monday around 4 pm.

“ZRP reports that Tavonga Mbawura (30) was arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred near the fields at corner 9th Street and Duncan Road in Bulawayo on 15/01/24 at around 1600 hours.”

“The suspect allegedly attacked a pupil who was on her way home from school before stealing a cellphone which was in the victim’s blazer. The suspect was apprehended by a member of the community following a cry for help by the victim. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone,” reads the statement.