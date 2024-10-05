Good Samaritan stabbed to death

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Harare was stabbed to death after trying to stop a fight between friends.

In a statement on X, Police said they are investigating a case of murder which occurred along Antony Road in Hopely, Harare on 1 October in which Pardon Muvengwa (40) died.

An unknown suspect stabbed the victim once on the chest with an unknown object after the victim tried to refrain the suspect from assaulting his friend. The victim succumbed to injuries sustained.