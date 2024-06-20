“Good Samaritans” turn into robbers

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Two individuals who initially appeared to be helpful strangers turned out to be robbers when they assaulted a woman, making off with her cellphone, wallet, phone charger, and US$5.

The two men from Chipinge, Ebinezel Mubvekeri (18) and Tadiwanashe John (22), have been sentenced to eight months in prison, with four months suspended for a period of five years. They will serve four months effectively. It has been reported that they do not have a fixed place of residence.

According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), on June 17, the accused individuals encountered the victim, Sekai Sithole (25), while she was on her way to Chipinge Town.

“They struck up a conversation and offered to assist her with her belongings. However, during the interaction, they robbed her of her Techno Spark 8 cell phone, a brown wallet containing earphones, a phone charger, and USD5 in cash. The first accused person forcibly took her belongings after searching her, while the second accused person acted as a lookout. Subsequently, they fled the scene and proceeded to sell the stolen cell phone in Chipinge town. The total value of the items stolen amounted to USD104, and USD99 was later recovered,” said the NPAZ.

Both individuals pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.