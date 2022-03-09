Good times certainly around the corner for Zimbabwe

THE ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates which features over 190 countries and has had 13,5 million visitors since October 2021 and over 75 million virtual visits, has been a major stepping stone for Zimbabwe as the country works towards a vibrant upper-middle income economy by 2030.

In the past six months, Zimbabwe has been marketing various products in mining, health, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and other sectors.

President Mnangagwa will be in Dubai next week to lead the National Day events on March 14, a day specifically set aside to honour Zimbabwe and afford it the limelight opportunity at the expo.

Already, significant progress has been recorded including potential investment in the country’s health sector that could soon be transformed into a regional hub of health tourism.

Government and the private sector developed several investment pitches covering health infrastructure development, human capital, logistics, production and supply of critical consumables and drugs, among other pillars.

A Zimbabwe Health Investment Forum was recently hosted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the sidelines of the on-going expo.

On Sunday, a Zimbabwean delegation drawn from tourism and transport sectors had a two-day engagement with potential investors and the diaspora community.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro revealed that a new dedicated railway line network will be established to connect the US$1 billion stainless steel plant in Mvuma with the Indian Ocean ports in Mozambique.

Chinese global investor, Tsingshan Holding Group, has commenced works on the giant iron ore and carbon steel plant following completion of preliminary groundwork and electricity connection to the project site.

The massive investments coming to Zimbabwe and the marketing of the country’s potential to global investors by Government is evidence that good times are around the corner.

These efforts also bring to life the new foreign policy thrust of economic diplomacy, re-engagement and rapprochement under the Second Republic.

When President Mnangagwa was sworn in on November 24, 2017, he announced the “Open for Business” thrust after almost two decades of anchoring on a “Look East” policy.

An “Open for Business” thrust did wonders for Rwanda which has had one of the fastest rates of economic growth in the world, with a GDP growth of around 8 percent per year between 2001 and 2014.

The 2019 World Bank Doing Business index, rated Rwanda as the 29th easiest place to do business in the world and is the only low-income country in the top 30.

Zimbabwe is also on course to breaking economic records. The team leading the Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, deserves a pat on the shoulder. They have taken the country’s economic diplomacy to great heights.

This expo should not be the last international engagement of its kind. The investment that was made in ensuring a strong participation during six months of the expo must be followed up with more of such engagements.

Once again, kudos to the Zimbabwe Pavilion team.