‘Good times lie ahead’ – President

Prosper Ndlovu

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says “good times lie ahead” for Zimbabweans as his administration is walking the talk in transforming the economy towards an upper middle income status by 2030.

In his keynote address to mark the 42nd main independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo today, which is being attended by thousands of Zimbabweans from all walks of life, for the first time outside of Harare since 1980, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to remain united and peaceful, saying the gains of the liberations struggle, which came through a protracted armed struggle, should not allow Zimbabweans to be divided.

He said since the coming in of the New Dispensation in 2017, the Government is forging ahead with massive infrastructure development projects and implementation of key economic reforms, which have started making positive impact on ordinary people’s livelihoods.

These projects are a reflection of the true independence and determination to consolidate economic development, said President Mnangagwa.