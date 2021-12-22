Goodchild retraces footsteps in ‘feeling you’ video shoot

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Musician and television personality, Alexio ‘Goodchild’ Gwenzi is set to shoot the video of his latest single ‘Feeling You’ in Kwekwe as a way of recognising his hometown.

‘Feeling you’ is an amapiano love track which Goodchild recently dropped which is a fusion of South African rhythm and Zimbabwean instrumentation accompanied by smooth vocals from the artist.

According to Goodchild, the song was produced by a Kwekwe based producer DJ Fydale and will feature Kwekwe music fans that have supported his brand since its establishment in the city in 2004.

“I seek to uplift my hometown of Kwekwe as well as promote brands associated with me such as King Solomons Hotel and Solomon’s Lifestyle Café amongst others,” said the television personality.

Those who will feature on the video set for Boxing Day, amongst others, are models and dancers who will be dressed by local fashion designers.

“Kwekwe celebrities, artistes, DJs, models and dancers will be featured in this video which will be aired on national and regional television channels such as ZBC TV, Trace Africa, Channel O amongst others,” he said.

Those expected to feature on the video include businessman Solomon Matsa, DJs, Brian and P-Nut, as well as Fydale, artistes, Frank Skuza and dancers Gore Boys amongst others.

The video will be filmed and edited by renowned videographer, Nxo Films who has worked with a number of artistes in the country and abroad.