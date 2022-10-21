Google pulls down millions of offensive posts

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

GOOGLE says it pulls down more than 8 million instances of offensive content from various online platforms every year, to promote a morally upright society.

Some disagreements, wars and conflict emanate from offensive content individuals and organisations post on their respective platforms which incites violence.

Google monitors traffic online through the help of about 10 000 reviewers and also artificial intelligence.

Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that focuses on search engine technology, online advertising, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics.

Speaking at the ongoing African Marketing Confederation (AMC) inaugural marketing conference that started on Wednesday and ends today in Victoria Falls, Google country director for South Africa Dr Alistair Mokoena said there is a lot of malicious content that is posted online but the organisation is always on the look-out.

“Every technology platform has a responsibility to see that its platform is not abused and people shouldn’t put up content that offend society’s morals, promote war, violence and discrimination.

“We know the basic value that mankind subscribe to so it’s very important for the platform to ensure that we take down such content so we constantly monitor to ensure that our platforms are not used for nefarious purposes. So, we have pulled about 8.5 million content that we find to be violating our policy,” he said.

Dr Mokoena said Google has about 10 000 human reviewers.

The company also uses machine learning artificial intelligence to tour the net and make sure there is no offensive content.

Former US president Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in January last year after he posted voicing support for rioters who stormed the US Capital.

Some employers now also follow prospective employees’ social media platforms to monitor what they post.

Zimbabwe has come up with a Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill which seeks to regulate cyber related offences.

