Gorgeous Girls in Gloves programme seeks to grow women participation in Golf

WOMEN’S boxing divides opinion more than most other sports but that has not stopped the growth of the sport and increase in the number of females getting involved in trading leather.

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling control board Matabeleland South provincial coordinator, Maculwamahle Nkomo is leading a drive to have more women in boxing in the province. She together with the national association has identified the importance of girl child importance in social and economic development and thus came up with a project code named Gorgeous Girls in Gloves.

“The project seeks to inspire girls in both rural and urban setups to be active participants in social and economic development, to be self-reliant, to be aware of sexuality issues, to appreciate sexual reproductive health rights and responsibilities and to boost confidence and improve self-esteem through Boxing,” said Nkomo.

“Boxing has of late become an income generating sport where athletes earn a living through it having one female boxer Kudakwashe Chiwandire walking away with a total of US$45 000 in one night on 16 October 2022 is enough testimony that indeed combat sport is a money-spinning venture where girls have a fair chance of progression.

“Closer home Boxing has transformed Monica Mkandla from Gwanda who regularly fights in neighbouring South Africa earning a living through combat sport. It is these success stories which ignited interest to take combat sport to all corners of the country and using it as a tool to address gender inequalities rampant in rural areas through the Gorgeous Girls in Gloves programme,” said Nkomo.

In executing this programme ZNBWCB had conducted a needs analysis through its provincial coordinator and has found out that the girls are eager to participate in this noble program. However, there are resources constraints starting from the unavailability of boxing training equipment and accessories, training halls, boxing rings to the human resources such as coaches, fitness trainers, technical Officials.

It is against this background that they are calling on the corporate world to assist and partner with them in empowering the girl child through Gorgeous Girls in Gloves by either funding for the material resources and human capacity development. [email protected]