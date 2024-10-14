Gorimbo extends winning streak

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THEMBA Gorimbo secured his fourth consecutive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) victory, defeating American Nico Price in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Gorimbo won by a unanimous points’ decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), solidifying his dominance.

“I’m sore, but winning by any means necessary,” Gorimbo said. “On to the next one — four in a row. God is good. What a life, what a blessing. I wanted a finish but Niko was tough.”

According to Cagesite Press, Price overcame early adversity in the opening frame.

Gorimbo took the fight to the ground, settling on top while Price closed his guard.

Round two saw back-and-forth action on the feet but Gorimbo’s takedown shifted the momentum. He was active with ground-and-pound, despite Price escaping to his feet.

The third round was another dominant frame for Gorimbo, translating a takedown into significant top time.

The win gives Gorimbo four straight victories under the UFC banner, following his victory over Ramiz Brahimaj in his previous fight.

Gorimbo’s inspirational story resonates with young Zimbabweans, showcasing his determination and perseverance.

As Zimbabwe’s sole UFC representative in the US, Gorimbo is a trailblazer, demonstrating that Zimbabweans can achieve greatness.

He inspires young people, proving that hard work and perseverance can lead to success.

Gorimbo is a true Zimbabwean hero, making his country proud with each victory.