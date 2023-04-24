Gorimbo given another UFC opportunity

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Themba Gorimbo has been given another shot to redeem himself at the lucrative Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as he is set to trade leather with Takashi Sato next month.

The reigning Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year is scheduled to fight the Japanese at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States of America on May 20.

Following his losing debut at the UFC in Las Vegas, Nevada in February where he registered a second round defeat against America’s Ashton Fletcher, Gorimbo vowed to bounce back stronger.

To show that he means business, Gorimbo has been training in Miami for almost a month unlike what he did in preparation for his debut fight when he set his camp in South Africa before travelling to the USA a few days before his bill.

“I really believe I will make it big in this sport (UFC). I am here to succeed and take off. God is with me.

“My dream still stands for being a champion in the UFC. I will become a champion living and training in Africa but for now I took the super necessary measures to come to Miami and train here. It’s a blessing to be here. God bless my journey,” said Gorimbo.

Sato, who has 21 professional fights, 15 wins and six defeats has been at the UFC for longer than Gorimbo.

The Japanese cage fighter made his UFC debut on April 27, 2019 when he registered a technical knockout on Ben Saunders through punches and elbows.

Including Saunders’ victory, Sato has three UFC wins, and four defeats.

Sato heads to Gorimbo’s fight smarting from three consecutive defeats against Miguel Baeza (November 28, 2020), Gunnar Nelson (March 19, 2022) and Bryan Battle (August 6, 2022).

Gorimbo, who went down having given a good show in the first round, throwing some good shots at Fletcher is eyeing a win, setting up a potentially exciting bill against Sato.

Gorimbo has been working on correcting his mistakes from the debut fight. In his maiden UFC bill, after a reversal off his back, Fletcher was able to gain top control and land some hard elbows on Gorimbo in the first round. As Gorimbo went for a take-down early in the frame, Fletcher locked up the guillotine choke and ruined the Zimbabwean’s UFC debut.

Gorimbo signed for UFC in August last year after his unanimous decision win against Brazilian Julio Rodrigues in a Fury Fighting Championship in the USA to become the second Zimbabwe born fighter after Mike “Blood Diamond” Mathetha to sign up for the UFC.

Mathetha is based in New Zealand and trains with the likes of UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. He moved to New Zealand at the age of 14. – @ZililoR.