Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN mixed martial arts fighter Themba Gorimbo notched a third consecutive victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after defeating American fighter Ramiz Brahimaj in a welterweight fight on early Sunday morning.

Gorimbo won by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in Las Vegas United States.

With the victory, Gorimbo makes it three straight wins at the UFC.

