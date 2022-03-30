Gospel artiste Adept Dazz readies second album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MPOPOMA-based gospel rapper, Adept “Dazz” Siziba will be dropping his second album with the hope of preparing masses for the soon-coming Saviour.

The album titled, “Ready. Set. Rapture” has eight songs and will be launched on Thursday on Facebook.

The rapper said the album is meant to mentally and spiritually prepare people for the current life and the one after.

“This album will take listeners on a journey like never before. We need to prepare for Jesus’ return and this project emphasises the need to live like people on a race to heaven. In the world of athletics, they say, ‘On your marks, get set, ready, go’ and with the spiritual race, people should be ready for rapture,” he said.

The album was recorded, mixed and mastered at TRB Music Record by Thaddaeus Mavunde and consists of songs such as I win, I’m Are you prepared? Grateful 2.0, Umnqobi and Uyeza just to mention a few.

Featured on the album are Sean B, Ashley Tande, Sammy Soulz and Mayibongwe Ncube.

Adept Dazz said he will engage Nigeria’s Baba Blow who founded BlowNaija, a music streaming platform in Nigeria to launch his album.

“Just like last time when I released my first album titled Break Free, I will engage Baba Blow to help me push my craft beyond borders. It’s a breath of fresh air when you hear him saying he is ready to engage us,” he said.

Moving forward, Adept Dazz said he is looking forward to releasing a few singles. – @eMKlass_49