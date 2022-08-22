Gospel artiste, Buruka out to make a name

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Many gospel musicians have climbed the ladder of popularity through their talent and mentorship from their churches and others are still finding their way up through the same system.

Victor Vincent Buruka is among the up-and-coming gospel artistes who are on the path to making a name for themselves by preaching the gospel through music.

In April this year, he released a seven-track album which he is using to reach out to people as well as get recognition as a gospel artiste in Bulawayo.

The album contains songs You are Worthy, Siyabonga, Mambo Jesu, Lion of Judah, Mutsvene, Angimbonanga and Muponesi. The Amapiano sound dominates the tracks.

Narrating his music journey, Buruka said his career began with the basic keyboard playing at his church before he was mentored by one of the apostles.

“I started music in 2009 and I was a basic piano player at church. I began singing in 2015 with the help of Apostle Kimberly Abraham, the founder of Fountain of Life Ministries. I joined the music team at church and later on grew from being just a member to being the leader of the team. In 2020, I was appointed the music pastor,” he said.

His music is Amapiano gospel and he said this is to draw people’s attention by using the music genre that is currently a hit to appeal to both the young and old.

The artiste said the songs focus on thanking God rather than lamenting and complaining about life’s shortcomings.

“In making the album, I tried to create songs that are easy to master and sing along to. I also brought old popular gospel sayings to accommodate the mature listeners. My music focuses on thanking God so that he continues to bless and guide us. I feel it’s high time we stopped crying and complaining about things that happen in our lives.

“Instead, let’s worship and thank God for all the good things,” said Buruka.

“However, I included comforting words for those going through tough times.”

Born in September 1995, the 27-year-old gospel artiste is a former Luveve High School student who, after high school proceeded to Bulawayo Polytechnic to study Civil Construction Division for Plumbing and Drain laying.

Despite an early experience in the music industry, it took him at least four years to get his music out to the world.

“From 2009 to 2015 I was still trying to find myself and I somehow doubted my potential in music. I also encountered financial challenges along the way, but at the end of it all, I have my family and my church to thank for the journey that I have travelled,” said Buruka.