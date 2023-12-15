Gospel artiste Marlon Hove expresses gratitude for double Praca nominations

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Gospel musician Marlon Hove has shared his joy and gratitude for being nominated in two categories of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca).

Hove considers these nominations in the Outstanding Musician and Best Gospel Artist categories, as a pivotal moment in his career.

“This nomination is a great stepping stone for me. It shows that I’m getting support from people in my home country. For that, I am thankful,” expressed Hove who is based in South Africa.

He attributes his success to divine grace and emphasises his commitment to spreading positivity through music that resonates with audiences of all ages.

“As I always say, consistency and perseverance are what have taken me this far. This is the second time that I have been nominated for an award, and all that has happened in the same year. Surely, all the hard work pays off at some point,” remarked Hove.

When asked about his inspirations, Hove credits Wizkid and Sinach as significant influences, citing their talent and success as motivation for his own journey.

Looking forward, Hove hopes these nominations will grant him increased exposure and the opportunity to connect with a broader audience.

