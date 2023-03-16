Gospel artiste, Marvin Dube to release new song

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo-based gospel musician Marvin Dube is set to release a new song next week Monday.

The Tonga and Xhosa song titled Jata Kuboko Kwangu which means hold my hand will be released on YouTube.

He worked with and produced the song with Just Percy, a music producer that has worked with the likes of Mzoe 7 and Master Zhoe.

The singer has five singles titled Bana baLeza, Uyangilwela, Tenda Chete and Tinosimudza Zita RaJesu which has a video that is receiving airplay on Trace Gospel.

Since venturing into the music industry in 2018, Dube has been constantly connected with fans through, especially virtual concerts that he staged during the Covid-19 period where he hosted seven of them.

“Worship is the center of everyone. One way or the other, there has to be something one believes in. I use my talent to glorify God in my life, the situations he held my hand, and the doors he kept opening ever since.”

He said he composed his latest song to show gratitude and acknowledge all that he has been through.

Other than YouTube, Dube’s music can be found on Spotify and iTunes.