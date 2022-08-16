Gospel artiste Vusa Mangena drops two singles

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GOSPEL act Vusa Mangena will today drop two singles as he moves towards achieving his set plans of spreading his wings regionally.

This he is achieving through one of the singles titled Uthando Lwenkosi which features South Africa’s Isginci hit-maker Mduduzi Ncube. The single is fired up with immense talent as it features on vocals, songbirds Mimmie Tarukwana and up-and-coming songstress Kimberly Richards.

The other single is named Khuleka and was produced by Erastus Nleya.

Vusa Mangena said he decided to drop two singles as he feels he has short-starved his fans for a while now.

“It’s been a while since I’ve given my fans something to listen and dance to thus this time around, I decided to release two singles at the same time. Khuleka is a song that encourages us to pray all the time because there’s a God in heaven who answers prayers.

“Uthando LweNkosi is a praise and worship song for the good things that He has done for us,” said Vusa Mangena.

He said he will be travelling to South Africa this week to shoot the visuals for Uthando Lwenkosi.

Vusa Mangena said he is working flat out to host his annual show and will up the game as he realised how gospel shows have been executed in Bulawayo.

“I host an annual show every December or November and this time, we want to raise the standard. Everton Mlalazi and Janet Manyowa staged amazing shows in the city so it was a challenge for us as local artistes to maintain the standard.

“I’m working hard to give my fans an amazing show this year,” said Vusa Mangena. – @mthabisi_mthire