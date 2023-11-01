Gospel artistes Cecil Tashy, Mkay ready double album launch

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

GOSPEL artistes Cecil Tashy (Cecilia Natasha Mangwiro) and Mkay (Makesure Kheswa) have revealed that they will be launching a double album launch on at Railton Hall next week Saturday.

Mkay, known for his hit song “Amazulu” will be releasing his second album titled “Old Testament” which consists of eight tracks, each carrying a powerful message of revival and reminding listeners of the importance of their faith. Mkay hopes to inspire his audience by drawing from the wisdom found in the ancient scriptures of iVangeli lakudala.

On the other hand, Cecil Tashy will be launching her fourth album titled “Siyabathandazela”. This album also features eight tracks, focusing on the gospel life and grace.

The artistes expressed their desire to offer a unique and refreshing experience to gospel music enthusiasts.

“We hope that our listeners will have a different taste of gospel music and different albums,” said Mkay.

The two are particularly proud of this upcoming release, as they have remained relatively quiet since 2021. The only release from the duo last year was a collaboration titled “Akasoze”, which received great acclaim. Now, they are ready to make a grand comeback with their individual albums, showcasing their growth and music prowess.

