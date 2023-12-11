Gospel Diva set to launch song and video

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Writer

RISING gospel musician Leah Ndebele, with a passion for praise and worship, launches her new song and video.

The song, which will be released under the title “Ingubo” on December 15, is a testament to Ndebele’s faith and devotion, and is sure to inspire and uplift listeners.

With a soulful sound and heartfelt lyrics, the song will be a celebration of God’s love and mercy and is sure to be a hit with gospel music lovers everywhere.

Leah says the word of God will be preached through the song.

“I believe that music has the ability to touch people’s hearts in a way that words alone cannot. I hope that my music can be a vessel for people to connect with God and experience His love. Music has the power to heal, to inspire and to change lives. I’m honoured to be able to use my gift to spread the message of the Gospel”, says the joyful singer.