Gospel music with a twist, Dorothy Chipo Amapiano laced single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

A QUICK look at past gospel charts versus current charts on different radio stations shows a growing palate for musical sounds.

Are Zimbabwean audiences moving away from the cliché of how gospel music should sound? Is there a required sound for gospel music or any sound accompanied by the gospel message is Gospel music?

One such artiste who has been versatile and unafraid to experiment with sounds, while keeping the same message of the gospel in the lyrics is Dorothy Chipo (born Dorothy Chipo Madzamba).

In her 10 years working on recorded material, she has tracks ranging from Sungura, traditional sound, jazz, Christian contemporary, ballads, hip-hop, urban groves, and other genres while maintaining a constantly biblical-based message of hope.

Her latest offering, the single Trust is a Gospel-Amapiano track that has irked debate on whether there are sounds that gospel artistes should stay away from.

Another gospel muso who seems to be following this trend is Fungisai Zvakavapano.

Commenting on the versatility of gospel music and her latest offering, Dorothy Chipo said: “The general consensus is that on the track Trust, which was produced at Melowex Studio, I sent the message loud and clear with the deliberate choice of words and languages all representing the global exposure and multiple cultures that can coexist in one individual.

“I hope the same will reflect in uniting people with a hopeful message from scriptures sung in different languages to best express the lyrics. Music is a universal language and we hope this song cuts across the walls and distances we have put up because of our diversity and unites us through focusing on trusting God through all situations for a turnaround,” she said.

Dorothy Chipo started her musical career in 2012 at Zimpraise Sungano live DVD. She grew up around music, in church, school and mostly at home until she started creating her own.

“I felt I had something to share too so I went for it when the opportunity arose. I have a total of 14 released songs and one 2015 debut album called Promises of a brighter day,” said Dorothy Chipo. – @mthabisi_mthire