Gospel musician Devotion C announces new album inspired by biblical teachings

Gospel musician Devotion C (Mathew Chishumba) is working on his fifth album titled “Back to Basics”, featuring songs that carry messages inspired by scripture from the Bible.

The album will feature tracks such as Back to Basics, First Seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, Yiwu Musa, God of Miracles, Lalingelinye Langa, Iye Acharipedzisa Basa, Unoyenda Here, Kunezvinoitika Kana Jesu Aswika, Azvisi Zvekumanikidza, and He’s Been So Good to Me. Devotion C shared that each track reflects a specific phase in life and elaborates on the work of God.

“Back to Basics, drawn from Revelation 2:4-5, serves as the introductory song, encouraging listeners to return to their first love, Jesus Christ. It reminds us to hold on to our initial passion and devotion to God, much like the early church in Ephesus.

“The song First Seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness emphasises the importance of prioritising God’s kingdom and righteousness above all else. It teaches us to seek God’s will and trust in His provision rather than worry about earthly needs.

“Yiwu Musa celebrates the grace of God, which saves us through faith and not by our own efforts. It reminds us that salvation is a gift from God that we cannot earn through good works. God of Miracles, inspired by Psalm 77:14, is an uplifting song that declares God’s power to perform wonders in our lives, praising Him for His miracles and encouraging us to trust in His mighty works,” he explained.

Devotion C said the tracks carry themes of love, comfort, and faith.

“Lalingelinye Langa is based on Psalm 23 and offers comfort in God’s guidance and provision. It reminds us that God is our Shepherd, leading us through life’s challenges. Iye Acharipedzisa Basa, drawn from Philippians 1:6, affirms God’s faithfulness in completing what He begins in our lives, assuring us that He will perfect His work in us until the day of Christ Jesus.

“Unoyenda Here, inspired by Matthew 24:44, asks listeners if they are ready for Christ’s return, reminding us to be prepared, as Jesus can come at any moment. Kunezvinoitika Kana Jesu Aswika, based on 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, anticipates the transformative power of Jesus’ return, describing how believers will be caught up to meet Him.

“Azvisi Zvekumanikidza, from 2 Corinthians 9:7, encourages cheerful giving, reminding us that God loves a willing and generous heart. The final song, He’s Been So Good to Me, drawn from Psalm 107:1, gives thanks for God’s goodness and mercy, calling us to give thanks to the Lord for His unfailing love and wonderful deeds,” said Devotion C.

Devotion C, a former backing vocalist for Spirit Praise Zimbabwe, released a single titled “Zimbabwe Arise and Shine” earlier this year. This single is part of his poetry album Sabela, which features poems addressing critical issues such as mental health, drug abuse, and gender-based violence.

He credits his experiences as a backing vocalist and his participation in the Starbrite talent show in 2011 for shaping his musical journey. Devotion C said he learnt a great deal from Gospel Power, a group led by Lovemore Kenneth Gunda, as well as from the ZAOGA Braeside Choir, where he also performed as a backing vocalist. – @mthabisi_mthire