Gospel musician Innocent Nyoni to release fourth album

Innocent Nyoni

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician, Innocent Nyoni will be releasing his fourth album titled Watch Out sometime this week.

The six-track album produced by Victor Tee at Destiny Music Production has tracks, Hloniphan’umhlaba, Watch out, Ihlongandlebe featuring Ngcotsha, Zaguquk’ izinto, Fundani bantwana and Intandane.

Nyoni said the album is a follow up to Enhlane which was released last year. His other albums are England (2019) and Kuthi Kungambamba released in 2016.

“Through my fourth album set to be released before the end of this week, I continue to seek to achieve my goal and ambition of preaching the word of God through music.

“As I’ve been in the industry since 2010, I feel the time has also come for me to set up my own music production company which will give other up-and-coming artistes an opportunity to explore their talents,” said Nyoni. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

