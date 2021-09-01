Gospel musician Lenny Zuva defies Covid-19 pandemic …strengthens career through collabos

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

WHILE many artistes’ careers have folded during the pandemic, gospel musician Lenny Zuva who entered the scene last year is not letting anything deter his growth as he continues to land collaborations with established artistes.

Lenny Zuva’s first offering showed that he meant business after he worked with legendary Mechanic Manyeruke. This time around, he has collaborated with songstress Bethany Pasinawako on a track titled Rangarirai that is expected out in a few days.

He said his upcoming single will be accompanied by visuals to be shot in Kwekwe this weekend.

“The song Rangarirai produced by Master Flex at Magic Land Music here in Zvishavane will be shot in Kwekwe by Blessmore Batanai Choto,” he said.

Speaking from his base in Zvishavane, Lenny Zuva said the gospel field should look out for him as he means business.

“I’ve so far released two albums which are doing well in terms of airplay even though there’s not much monetary gain as the industry is faced with hardships.

“I’m declaring to take the Gospel Father crown after Mechanic Manyeruke retired. He gave me an insight on how to grow when I worked with him,” said Lenny Zuva. – @mthabisi_mthire