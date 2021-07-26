Gospel musician Mapepa brings people closer to God

Showbiz Correspondent

AT a time that the nation is faced with a pandemic, getting closer to God is what most humans have been adhering to.

To aid them in doing so, a new gospel artiste, Sibonakaliso Memory Mapepa has emerged in Bulawayo and wants to heal people through her music.

The 37-year-old musician who uses the stage name Memory Mapepa ventured into music professionally last year although she started composing songs in 2014.

She recorded her first demo in 2018 and is now working on recording her debut album and more singles.

“I recorded my first demo in 2018 which gave me the confidence to continue recording and finding my sound until I released my first single Malibongwe. I believe God called me to this work so that I minister to people through music.”

“My vision is to churn out music that heals souls with my desire being to inspire other young people to follow God’s plan through the message I share with them through my music.”

Apart from music, Memory Mapepa is a hairdresser and Makeup artiste.