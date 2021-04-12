Gospel musician, Ndodakazi Cingiwe’s dream to establish orphanage

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Ndodakazi Cingiwe who is inspired by the likes of Mai Charamba, Rebecca Malope and Deborah Fraser has said she wants to use the power of music to set up an orphanage.

The 32-year-old singer who was born in Nyathi made the Amaqhawanentaba FM best gospel top 20 weekly chart this past week through her track Ngilesitha Mina.

Through this support, she said she is aiming to touch lives by making a change in society.

“My vision is to see my music grow and for it to touch and comfort many people. If I make it (musically), I’d really like to create a shelter for orphans with the proceeds I’ll get,” said Ndodakazi Cingiwe.

The artiste has two albums, Ikhono Lami (2017) and Thulisa Nkosi izivunguvungu zomhlaba that was released last year.

Ndodakazi Cingiwe said her music touch is centered around the works of her producer Vincent Gurure. – @mthabisi_mthire