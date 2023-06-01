Gospel musician Nqobizwe, Educational Foundation Trust, Change Africa Foundation donate to the underprivileged

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

CHINA-based gospel musician Nqobizwe Malinga has partnered with Zimbabwe-based organisations, Educational Foundation Trust and Impact Change Africa Foundation to change the lives of underprivileged persons in Gwanda.

Through a programme dubbed #ShareTheSmile held on Africa Day at Mt Cazalet Primary School in Gwanda town, over 50 disadvantaged children benefitted from funds that were raised to support them.

“I partnered with Educational Foundation Trust and Impact Change Africa Foundation for an Orphans Fun Day event on Africa Day. We also had a campaign through which we raised €350 from GoFundMe and USD$700 from myself and the partners.

“The children also received diaries, storybooks and calendars that were donated by Readers Network International with Lobels and Arenel donating biscuits, sweets and soft drinks,” Malinga said.

“We also aim to pay school fees for the children who cannot afford to pay through a GoFundMe initiative.”

Malinga said the kids were treated to a number of fun activities on the day.

Chief executive officer of Educational Foundation Trust, Sikholiwe Sibanda said: “Our mandate is to promote access to health care services, food aid and educational assistance with our targeted group being orphans and vulnerable children. The objective of this year’s event was to channel support toward the education of vulnerable children through our partners and sponsors.

“The event was a great success with children having enjoyed many team-building activities on top of the various gifts they received. The event also doubled up as a celebration of Africa Day and what it means to be African.”

Impact Change Africa Foundation director Susan Taruvinga said: “Just like last year, the event was a great success. I am passionate about orphans’ support because I was orphaned as a teenager and I had to support my three young siblings at a vulnerable age. I believe that it takes a village to raise a child (an African Proverb) and that there is power in collaboration and pooling of resources for our children.” – @mthabisi_mthire