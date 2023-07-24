Gospel musician, Pfumai on soul-winning mission

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Kadoma-based gospel artiste, Tsungai Pfumai says he does not take music as a business, but as a ministry meant to win souls for Christ.

Pfumai of the Joylife Music Ministries made waves with his hit single ‘Mhiri kwerwizi’ which was well received and got airplay from radio stations and online platforms.

The artist said his priority was not the financial benefits of the music industry, but spreading the word of God through music.

Recently, he released a single ‘Mwari Wazvose’ which he said is meant to inspire people that no matter what challenges they are facing, God will see them through.

“My mission is not to amass wealth or any financial gains, but to win souls for Christ and to enlarge the Kingdom of Christ. The single is meant to inspire anyone who is going through any challenge that God is able and will see us through,” he said.

Pfumai said as a solo artist, he is focusing on a singles collection and will soon record a live performance for the collection.

The musician has worked with producers Luther Sekelami and Comfort Mukarati. He has also collaborated with artistes like Chiedza Chipiro and Pastor Josh Kays. He has two other singles under his belt as a solo artist and a host of other productions with Joylife Music Ministries.

The latest single becomes his third single after a long layoff from the music scene due to ‘personal reasons’.