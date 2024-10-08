Gospel outfit, Udonsi Lwabapostoli, preparing to launch 2nd album

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Gospel music outfit Udonsi Lwabapostoli is set to launch their second album, titled Yaf’inkosi yami, at Bulawayo Theatre on December 22.

This album follows their debut, Ukuzisondeza Ebukhoneni, released in 2022, and features tracks such as “Msindisi” featuring Khabo, “Yen’ uJesu”, “Umalusi”, “Nom ‘ingathula” featuring Khabo, “It is well”, “Amanyala” featuring Khabo, “Icebo lokucina”, “Empandeni”, “Wabekezela”, “Indodana kababa” and “Endleleni”.

Nqobani Siwela, the founder of Udonsi Lwabapostoli, explained that the album contains various teachings aimed at transforming the masses’ livelihoods.

“The album primarily focuses on changing the narrative around the sacrifice that the Lord made for us when His son Jesus died for our sins, granting us a second chance,” said Siwela.

“It also details the life of Jesus and explains how we came to be known as Christians. Additionally, the album offers guidance on modern-day living and encourages the youth to stand firm in the face of challenges, as each life journey has its own obstacles.”

The group consists of members Buhlebenkosi Ncube, Mthokozisi Dube, Methembe Dube, Mengezi Ndlovu, Makhosi Zondo, Lindokuhle Ndlovu, and Sengezo Ndlovu.

