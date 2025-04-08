Gospel sensation Xolly Mncwango set for Bulawayo debut

Langalakhe Mabena Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Award-winning South African gospel songstress Xolly Mncwango is set to make her first solo appearance in Bulawayo on May 10, with a performance at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Ceremonial Hall.

Organised by the Nust Student Representative Committee, the gospel show will also feature popular Bulawayo ensemble Vocal Ex, who are among the event organisers.

Other acts expected to grace the stage from 4pm include Snowy, Tehilla Testament, Spirit Praise Choir, Lorraine Maplanka-Stot, Faith Machu, Mthandazo Qongo and Siza Mdlongwa.

Born in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, Xolly Mncwango is a celebrated contemporary gospel musician and a former member of the renowned Joyous Celebration (JC) choir. She was part of the JC cast that toured Zimbabwe in 2014.

Throughout her career, Mncwango has collaborated with gospel heavyweights such as Benjamin Dube, Dr Tumi, Xoli Thabethe and Ayanda Ntanzi.

Famed for songs, Alikho Igama, Liyabasebenzela, Ukubonga, and Yebo Nkosi, her solo journey took off with the release of her debut album *Jesus Is Enough* in 2020, following nearly a decade of working with respected gospel artistes and choirs, including Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise.

The album earned her two Sama nominations—Best Contemporary Faith Music Album and Best Newcomer—as well as five nominations at the Crown Gospel Music Awards in 2021.

Her latest project, *Unusual* (2024), won Best Contemporary Faith Album at the 2024 South African Music Awards and secured multiple wins at the Crown Gospel Awards in November last year.