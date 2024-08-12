Gospel singer Mable Sikhosana launches uplifting new album, “Khethile Khethile”

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ASK any gospel artiste about their inspiration, and you will likely hear that it comes from their daily lives or their involvement in church activities, such as choir, praise and worship teams, or Sunday school sessions. Mable Sikhosana is a prime example of this, having nurtured a passion for music from a young age, starting with her time singing in Sunday school.

After releasing her album last month, she told Chronicle Showbiz how her Christian upbringing moulded her to be the singer she is today.

“When I was growing up, I would find myself humming tunes that would give me peace and strength during difficult times. I would then sing those melodies in church, and people would be moved to tears,” Sikhosana recalled.

This early experience solidified Sikhosana’s connection to gospel music and her faith. She went on to join the group “One Way to Heaven” in 1997, where she honed her skills as a singer, songwriter, and performer.

“Being part of One Way to Heaven really shaped my musical journey. We started small, but grew the group to eight female vocalists. We had the opportunity to collaborate with established artistes like Hlengiwe Mhlaba and perform at the Gwanda International Gospel Musical Festival,” said Sikhosana.

In 2017, Sikhosana felt called to form her own all-female group, “Joyful Praise.”

“I realised that there was so much untapped talent out there that just needed guidance and encouragement,” she explained.

“I wanted to create a space for women to come together, share their gifts, and uplift each other through music.”

Sikhosana’s music has been described as “uplifting and inspiring” and she sees her songs as a way to “empower people” and “better the human condition”. This mission has taken on an even deeper meaning for Sikhosana after her own health struggles. In 2019, she was diagnosed with blood cancer and a fractured spine.

“I had unwavering faith that God would heal me. Even as I was going through treatment and unable to fully participate with my group, I continued composing songs. I knew that God was moulding me for something greater,” she said.

Sure enough, Sikhosana made a miraculous recovery and is now able to walk and minister through music, though she’s not as physically active as she once was.

Her latest album, “Khethile Khethile”, reflects her journey of faith and resilience. The album title, which means “you have chosen”, speaks to her belief that choosing to follow God is the safest path.

“The songs on this album tackle themes of temptation, the need to stay strong in your faith, and the joy of making that lasting commitment to God,” she explained.

As Sikhosana balances her music career with her personal life, she is grateful for the support of her family and the collaborative spirit of her Joyful Praise group: “Teamwork is essential. We work together to compose the music, direct the sound, and bring the songs to life.”

Looking ahead, Sikhosana and Joyful Praise have their sights set on reviving the local gospel music scene, both through live performances and expanding their digital presence.

“People are so busy these days, they don’t always have time to attend shows. So we want to find ways to bring our uplifting music directly to them, wherever they are,” she noted.

For aspiring gospel musicians, Sikhosana’s advice is to focus on developing your own original material.

“It’s not enough to just have a nice voice. You need to write songs that speak to people’s hearts and souls. And most importantly, keep Christ at the centre of your music and your life,” is how she cautioned. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu