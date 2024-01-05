Gospel star Innora pops the question

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Love is in the air as gospel sensation Innora has taken a significant step in his romantic journey, proposing to his two-year partner, Edith Nhira, at Fairy Café in Bulawayo, setting the stage for potential wedding bells in 2024.

On December 27, Innora, known for his soul-stirring track Simakade, publicly declared his love by proposing to Nhira, who joyfully accepted with a resounding “Yes”.

Recalling the moment he first laid eyes on Edith, Innora shared, “I remember the day I met Edith. She was supposed to come and record at my home studio but when she couldn’t find her way, I decided to pick her up myself.

“She entered the car but opted for a seat other than the typical passenger seat next to the driver, which seemed unusual as, in most cases, ladies prefer that spot. The way she carried herself was well-mannered and that was ‘now or never’ for me.”

Two years into their romance, he decided to take the next step in their journey. The decision to propose was fuelled by the qualities they both cherish — love for God, music, humility and respect.

As for wedding plans, Innora teased, “It will be a surprise,” keeping the details under wraps.

Innora, reflecting on his past relationships, expressed his excitement at finding someone with whom he shares common values and goals. – @mbulelompofu.