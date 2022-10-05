GOT THEM! Police arrest How Mine Gold heist robbers

Police detaills at the scne of the armed robbery at How Mine

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested three suspects involved in the armed robbery of How-Mine’s 11.6 KGs of gold and Firearms at Douglasdale in Bulawayo, hardly 24 hours after the heist.

One of the suspects was arrested in Beitbridge while attempting to flee to South Africa.

The three are part of a gang of 13 armed robbers who yesterday ambushed three Securico Security Company cash-in-transit vehicles, about nine kilometres from How Mine and got away with four guns and 11,9 kilogrammes of gold worth US$450 000.

The incident occurred at around 7.30AM at the 21-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-How Mine Road.

The robbers who were travelling in three cars, a Toyota Hilux GD6, Nissan Hardbody single-cab and a Nissan March, ambushed and blocked the convoy before disarming the security guards and loading the gold into their vehicles.

In a statement, Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the three arrested are Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30).

He said the other suspects are still on the run.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the 11.6 kgs of gold was in transit from How Mine to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo and four firearms were stolen.

“On 4 October 2022, Police received information that some of the stolen items were abandoned at a house under construction along Folly Road, West Summerton, Bulawayo. Detectives reacted to the report and recovered, car keys, 3 x 9mmm spent cartridges, a black glove, a 303-rifle loaded with eight live rounds and three empty metal boxes,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said police arrested Moyo who implicated both Mutandwas.

“Further investigations by the Police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR3OXJGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi, also known as Tonderai Vumbunu and was at times seen being driven by Antony Moyo. Police arrested Antony Moyo who implicated Wilson Mutandwa and Earnest Mutandwa, who were subsequently arrested,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said Earnest Mutandwa was arrested in Beitbridge while attempting to flee to South Africa.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the suspects’ accomplices who include Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Vumbunu, Israel Zulu, Diva (no further particulars known) and six other unknown suspects are on the run.

He warned armed robbery syndicates, including company employees and associates leaking information to criminals, that their days are numbered.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi appealed for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects.

– @bonganinkunzi