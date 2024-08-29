Government advances housing project for civil servants in Marondera

Online Writer

Marondera, Mashonaland East — THE Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Soda Zhemu, visited the Dombotombo area this week to oversee the progress of a Government housing initiative aimed at providing accommodation for civil servants in the province.



Construction of four blocks of flats is underway, with two units nearing completion at 98 percent.

The other two units are at 85 and 82 percent completion.



Once finalised, the project is expected to deliver a total of 64 housing units, significantly improving living conditions for public sector employees in the region.



The initiative aligns with the Government’s commitment to enhancing housing accessibility for civil servants, a move that has been met with optimism in the community as it addresses ongoing housing shortages in Marondera.