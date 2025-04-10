Government allocates 70 residential stands to Legislators

Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has announced the allocation of an additional 70 residential stands to serving and former Members of Parliament as part of their non-monetary benefits.

In a notice shared on their social media handles on Thursday, the Ministry confirmed that the latest allocations include 15 stands in Killarney (Goromonzi), 15 in Penrose (Zvimba), and 40 in Mabelreign (Harare).

This follows previous allocations of 263 stands since 2013 under a housing scheme for legislators from the 8th, 9th, and current 10th Parliament.

“The facility is a once-off entitlement under their conditions of service,” the Ministry said, emphasizing that the programme aligns with the Government’s broader commitment to housing provision for war veterans, women, youth and civil servants.

To date, MPs have received stands in Goromonzi (188), Bulawayo (49), Chiredzi (12), Kadoma (9), and Beitbridge (5).