Government and private sector urged to invest in Binga’s community development

Fairness Moyana in Binga

GOVERNMENT and private sector entities have been urged to actively engage in and support the development of communities in Binga through partnership investments, which can help create sustainable development projects that address local needs and drive progress in the district

Such collaborations are seen as crucial for fostering economic growth, improving infrastructure and enhancing the overall quality of life for Binga residents.

The call comes as initiatives such as the Diaspora investment forum have started paying dividends as evidenced by the construction of classroom blocks and donation of textbooks by private sector players. Under the initiative, Amalima Loko provides a platform for communities to share their development ideas while refining them for pitching to the diaspora for potential funding or partnerships.

Speaking during the Amalima Day celebrations held at Sungwaala irrigation Scheme in Binga district yesterday, the district development officer, Mr Samuel Mugande said collective action is essential for community development.

“I call upon both Government and other stakeholders in Binga to actively aid community collective actions. Communities are also encouraged to identify investment opportunities that need funding,” he said.

Mr Mugande said through the Diaspora investment forum, a platform for communities to showcase development ideas and pitch for funding, a school had been constructed while a donation of textbooks had also benefited pupils.

“We have witnessed initiatives being supported by the private sector and communities through the Diaspora investment forum. Notably, Kamativi Mine funded the construction of Manzansiya Primary School classroom blocks and teachers’ cottages,” he said.

Mr Mugande said Consulting Publishing Services donated textbooks while Orap donated library books. “This is an exemplary relationship we envision, not only for Binga but for the entire country,” he said.

Under the Tinde cluster which covers wards 14, 18 and 19, communities are rehabilitating clinics, dip tanks, primary schools and are also building Early Childhood Development Centres (ECD) as well as establishing nutrition gardens.

Nutrition gardens established so far are Sungwaala/Pashu Mangwatu and Sikomena, which have Irrigation infrastructure.

A total of 152 families have been capacitated to engage in horticultural production at the nutrition gardens.

Amalima Loko is also assisting farmers to improve crop production during the summer cropping season by promoting climate-smart agriculture and about 970 farmers comprising 825 women and 145 men having been capacitated.

These have been trained in new methods of improving soil nutrients and water conservation as well as post-harvest handling of crops .

A total of 120 farmers have also been trained on modern methods of livestock farming that have reduced livestock diseases and improved pastures.

Mr Mugande commended Amalima Loko for playing an active role in the implementation of land management techniques as well as the rehabilitation of boreholes resulting in improved availability of water.

“Amalima Loko has contributed to the availability of water for livestock through the construction of dams, drilling and rehabilitation of boreholes. A total of 20 boreholes have been drilled and 60 rehabilitated thereby improving access to water for 8 494 households,” he said.

Mr Mugande said the organisation working with the Government and the Tinde cluster community had also constructed 48 latrines as part of the programme to improve sanitation and hygiene.