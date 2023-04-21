Government announces 2023 maize producer price

Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced floor producer prices for maize, traditional grains, soya bean, and sunflower for the 2023 marketing season.

In a joint statement on 21 April, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube announced the prices.

Farmers will be paid in US Dollars and in local currency converted at the interbank rate.

“A floor producer price of US$335 per metric tonne for traditional grains derived from the determined maize pre-planting floor producer price paid to farmers by GMB as US$200 in foreign currency plus US$135 in Zimbabwe dollars at the interbank rate of every Tuesday. The GMB maize and traditional grains price to millers will be US$368 per metric tonne paid as US$200 in foreign currency plus US$168 in Zimbabwe dollars at the interbank rate of every Tuesday,” reads the statement.

More to follow…