Government announces wheat price

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced the producer price for wheat which will see farmers being partly paid in foreign currency for their produce.

From the US$620 producer price per tonne, farmers will get about US$200 in forex.

The country has started harvesting wheat and for the first time Zimbabwe is expected to have surplus on the crop.

In a statement, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Ministry said farmers are going to be paid 33 percent of the produce in foreign currency.

“The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka announces the new winter wheat producer price for the 2022 marketing season. The floor producer price is US$620 per metric tonne. Payment will be USD and ZWL using the ratio of 33:67,” reads a statement from the ministry.

Zimbabwe is expecting to produce a record high harvest of 380 000 tonnes of wheat this year since the 1960s when Zimbabwe planted its first wheat crop.

The country requires about 360 000 tonnes of wheat annually and will have a surplus of the crop, thanks to a well-coordinated programme by Government and private sector players.

